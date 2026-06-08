Hot, muggy, stormy week ahead

DAYTON, OH — A very soupy, warm air mass will be stuck over the Miami Valley this week. The result will be almost daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

When it isn’t raining, it’ll be hot and muggy. High temperatures may not exceed 90 degrees, but the heat index surely will.

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Tuesday likely brings the best chance of showers and storms for the week. Pop-up storms are possible at any time, but will be most widespread during the heat of the day.

Heavy rain will be the main threat, which could lead to localized flooding if too much rain falls too quickly.

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Wednesday and Thursday will be the two hottest days this week. For areas that don’t see rain, expect temperatures to warm to the upper 80s.

Factor in the mugginess, and it will feel more like the low to mid 90s outside.

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