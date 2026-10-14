How much do you need to earn to be in the top 1% in your state in 2026?

Fewer than 2 million American households rank among the top 1% of earners. When examined by state, the income needed to join this group varies dramatically. In some places, households can enter the top 1% at income levels that fall well below the threshold elsewhere, reflecting an uneven landscape of wages and wealth.
SmartAsset analyzed IRS tax return data by state for 2022, the most recent year available. Values were adjusted using personal income growth data to estimate the thresholds needed to enter the top 1%, 5% and 10% by state in 2026. These state-by-state estimates show how the definition of top-tier earnings changes across the country.
Key Findings
- D.C. and Connecticut lead. In the District of Columbia, households need nearly $1.16 million in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the highest threshold in the study. Among states, Connecticut leads, with households needing $1.15 million.
- Only two states have top 1% thresholds above $1 million. In addition to Connecticut, Massachusetts also has a top 1% threshold above $1 million in adjusted gross income.
- West Virginia has the lowest threshold for entering the top 1%. In West Virginia, households need an estimated $445,892 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the lowest threshold in the U.S. Entering the top 10% requires $158,674.
- Mississippi has the lowest threshold for entering the top 10%. In Mississippi, households need about $153,067 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 10%.
- Millions of tax filers rank among the top 10%. While the top 1% represents a relatively small share of earners in the U.S., more than an estimated 23 million tax filers rank among the top 10%.
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States Ordered by Top 1% Threshold
Note that the total number of filers in each state is a 2022 figure. All other values use 2022 data forward-adjusted to 2026 using BEA personal income growth estimates.
1. District of Columbia
- Total number of top 1% filers: 3,355
- Top 1% threshold: $1,156,664
- Top 5% threshold: $444,318
- Top 10% threshold: $294,501
2. Connecticut
- Total number of top 1% filers: 16,917
- Top 1% threshold: $1,147,898
- Top 5% threshold: $393,418
- Top 10% threshold: $257,312
3. Massachusetts
- Total number of top 1% filers: 32,795
- Top 1% threshold: $1,006,921
- Top 5% threshold: $394,804
- Top 10% threshold: $263,230
4. California
- Total number of top 1% filers: 175,045
- Top 1% threshold: $987,325
- Top 5% threshold: $385,023
- Top 10% threshold: $251,417
5. New Jersey
- Total number of top 1% filers: 43,042
- Top 1% threshold: $969,976
- Top 5% threshold: $395,176
- Top 10% threshold: $264,706
6. New York
- Total number of top 1% filers: 91,840
- Top 1% threshold: $959,562
- Top 5% threshold: $331,196
- Top 10% threshold: $220,737
7. Florida
- Total number of top 1% filers: 105,101
- Top 1% threshold: $956,449
- Top 5% threshold: $313,641
- Top 10% threshold: $205,567
8. Washington
- Total number of top 1% filers: 35,597
- Top 1% threshold: $903,303
- Top 5% threshold: $392,339
- Top 10% threshold: $264,137
9. Colorado
- Total number of top 1% filers: 27,685
- Top 1% threshold: $828,772
- Top 5% threshold: $341,655
- Top 10% threshold: $234,601
10. Wyoming
- Total number of top 1% filers: 2,611
- Top 1% threshold: $819,014
- Top 5% threshold: $271,090
- Top 10% threshold: $192,282
11. Texas
- Total number of top 1% filers: 128,130
- Top 1% threshold: $817,158
- Top 5% threshold: $312,671
- Top 10% threshold: $210,609
12. New Hampshire
- Total number of top 1% filers: 6,796
- Top 1% threshold: $787,677
- Top 5% threshold: $333,275
- Top 10% threshold: $234,391
13. Nevada
- Total number of top 1% filers: 14,754
- Top 1% threshold: $779,102
- Top 5% threshold: $275,387
- Top 10% threshold: $190,948
14. Illinois
- Total number of top 1% filers: 56,794
- Top 1% threshold: $774,921
- Top 5% threshold: $310,232
- Top 10% threshold: $214,480
15. Utah
- Total number of top 1% filers: 13,991
- Top 1% threshold: $758,582
- Top 5% threshold: $297,309
- Top 10% threshold: $208,697
16. Virginia
- Total number of top 1% filers: 39,103
- Top 1% threshold: $753,520
- Top 5% threshold: $337,888
- Top 10% threshold: $239,451
17. South Dakota
- Total number of top 1% filers: 4,062
- Top 1% threshold: $753,105
- Top 5% threshold: $280,392
- Top 10% threshold: $195,067
18. Montana
- Total number of top 1% filers: 5,101
- Top 1% threshold: $723,921
- Top 5% threshold: $277,491
- Top 10% threshold: $192,383
19. Maryland
- Total number of top 1% filers: 29,040
- Top 1% threshold: $721,949
- Top 5% threshold: $324,191
- Top 10% threshold: $233,906
20. Minnesota
- Total number of top 1% filers: 26,423
- Top 1% threshold: $718,773
- Top 5% threshold: $305,755
- Top 10% threshold: $215,612
21. North Dakota
- Total number of top 1% filers: 3,431
- Top 1% threshold: $717,271
- Top 5% threshold: $281,188
- Top 10% threshold: $198,217
22. North Carolina
- Total number of top 1% filers: 46,525
- Top 1% threshold: $716,423
- Top 5% threshold: $300,452
- Top 10% threshold: $206,036
23. Georgia
- Total number of top 1% filers: 46,220
- Top 1% threshold: $714,243
- Top 5% threshold: $288,746
- Top 10% threshold: $196,438
24. Tennessee
- Total number of top 1% filers: 30,531
- Top 1% threshold: $706,040
- Top 5% threshold: $274,059
- Top 10% threshold: $189,419
25. Arizona
- Total number of top 1% filers: 31,872
- Top 1% threshold: $705,747
- Top 5% threshold: $287,644
- Top 10% threshold: $199,573
26. Pennsylvania
- Total number of top 1% filers: 58,541
- Top 1% threshold: $695,889
- Top 5% threshold: $288,848
- Top 10% threshold: $201,279
27. Idaho
- Total number of top 1% filers: 8,145
- Top 1% threshold: $688,149
- Top 5% threshold: $273,414
- Top 10% threshold: $191,796
28. Nebraska
- Total number of top 1% filers: 8,660
- Top 1% threshold: $657,293
- Top 5% threshold: $273,344
- Top 10% threshold: $196,316
29. Rhode Island
- Total number of top 1% filers: 5,224
- Top 1% threshold: $653,932
- Top 5% threshold: $280,017
- Top 10% threshold: $201,394
30. Oregon
- Total number of top 1% filers: 19,053
- Top 1% threshold: $650,746
- Top 5% threshold: $292,323
- Top 10% threshold: $206,732
31. South Carolina
- Total number of top 1% filers: 23,203
- Top 1% threshold: $649,117
- Top 5% threshold: $270,035
- Top 10% threshold: $189,868
32. Kansas
- Total number of top 1% filers: 12,643
- Top 1% threshold: $648,255
- Top 5% threshold: $269,777
- Top 10% threshold: $191,545
33. Alaska
- Total number of top 1% filers: 3,223
- Top 1% threshold: $625,926
- Top 5% threshold: $284,471
- Top 10% threshold: $211,048
34. Vermont
- Total number of top 1% filers: 3,123
- Top 1% threshold: $620,224
- Top 5% threshold: $265,634
- Top 10% threshold: $189,257
35. Wisconsin
- Total number of top 1% filers: 27,293
- Top 1% threshold: $606,926
- Top 5% threshold: $259,244
- Top 10% threshold: $188,443
36. Delaware
- Total number of top 1% filers: 4,726
- Top 1% threshold: $604,432
- Top 5% threshold: $272,439
- Top 10% threshold: $197,995
37. Michigan
- Total number of top 1% filers: 45,218
- Top 1% threshold: $602,265
- Top 5% threshold: $258,892
- Top 10% threshold: $186,008
38. Missouri
- Total number of top 1% filers: 26,898
- Top 1% threshold: $602,032
- Top 5% threshold: $255,721
- Top 10% threshold: $182,770
39. Hawai‘i
- Total number of top 1% filers: 6,472
- Top 1% threshold: $601,551
- Top 5% threshold: $267,839
- Top 10% threshold: $195,562
40. Maine
- Total number of top 1% filers: 6,618
- Top 1% threshold: $601,038
- Top 5% threshold: $257,831
- Top 10% threshold: $184,546
41. Louisiana
- Total number of top 1% filers: 18,593
- Top 1% threshold: $593,101
- Top 5% threshold: $242,862
- Top 10% threshold: $174,298
42. Ohio
- Total number of top 1% filers: 53,103
- Top 1% threshold: $591,894
- Top 5% threshold: $249,555
- Top 10% threshold: $177,376
43. Oklahoma
- Total number of top 1% filers: 16,106
- Top 1% threshold: $591,698
- Top 5% threshold: $243,416
- Top 10% threshold: $174,169
44. Iowa
- Total number of top 1% filers: 13,821
- Top 1% threshold: $578,240
- Top 5% threshold: $252,141
- Top 10% threshold: $183,841
45. Alabama
- Total number of top 1% filers: 20,185
- Top 1% threshold: $574,000
- Top 5% threshold: $244,251
- Top 10% threshold: $176,453
46. Indiana
- Total number of top 1% filers: 30,120
- Top 1% threshold: $561,871
- Top 5% threshold: $240,150
- Top 10% threshold: $175,086
47. Arkansas
- Total number of top 1% filers: 12,198
- Top 1% threshold: $558,009
- Top 5% threshold: $233,963
- Top 10% threshold: $165,871
48. Kentucky
- Total number of top 1% filers: 18,395
- Top 1% threshold: $540,116
- Top 5% threshold: $234,204
- Top 10% threshold: $170,309
49. New Mexico
- Total number of top 1% filers: 9,310
- Top 1% threshold: $492,703
- Top 5% threshold: $230,294
- Top 10% threshold: $166,682
50. Mississippi
- Total number of top 1% filers: 11,731
- Top 1% threshold: $471,504
- Top 5% threshold: $209,394
- Top 10% threshold: $153,067
41. West Virginia
- Total number of top 1% filers: 7,316
- Top 1% threshold: $445,892
- Top 5% threshold: $210,286
- Top 10% threshold: $158,674
Methodology
IRS tax return data for 2022, the most recent year available, was segregated by state and adjusted using state-level personal income growth from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to estimate the income thresholds needed to rank among the top 1%, 5% and 10% of earners in each state in 2026. Values for the top 1%, 5% and 10% reflect individual tax return filers, not individual people or households. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.