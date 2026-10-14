How much do you need to earn to be in the top 1% in your state in 2026?

Fewer than 2 million American households rank among the top 1% of earners. When examined by state, the income needed to join this group varies dramatically. In some places, households can enter the top 1% at income levels that fall well below the threshold elsewhere, reflecting an uneven landscape of wages and wealth.

SmartAsset analyzed IRS tax return data by state for 2022, the most recent year available. Values were adjusted using personal income growth data to estimate the thresholds needed to enter the top 1%, 5% and 10% by state in 2026. These state-by-state estimates show how the definition of top-tier earnings changes across the country.

Key Findings

D.C. and Connecticut lead. In the District of Columbia, households need nearly $1.16 million in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the highest threshold in the study. Among states, Connecticut leads, with households needing $1.15 million.

In the District of Columbia, households need nearly $1.16 million in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the highest threshold in the study. Among states, Connecticut leads, with households needing $1.15 million. Only two states have top 1% thresholds above $1 million. In addition to Connecticut, Massachusetts also has a top 1% threshold above $1 million in adjusted gross income.

In addition to Connecticut, Massachusetts also has a top 1% threshold above $1 million in adjusted gross income. West Virginia has the lowest threshold for entering the top 1%. In West Virginia, households need an estimated $445,892 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the lowest threshold in the U.S. Entering the top 10% requires $158,674.

In West Virginia, households need an estimated $445,892 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the lowest threshold in the U.S. Entering the top 10% requires $158,674. Mississippi has the lowest threshold for entering the top 10%. In Mississippi, households need about $153,067 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 10%.

In Mississippi, households need about $153,067 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 10%. Millions of tax filers rank among the top 10%. While the top 1% represents a relatively small share of earners in the U.S., more than an estimated 23 million tax filers rank among the top 10%.

A U.S. map chart showing the income needed to reach the top 1% for each state in 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

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A table ranking the American states by its 2026 income thresholds. (Stacker/Stacker)

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States Ordered by Top 1% Threshold

Note that the total number of filers in each state is a 2022 figure. All other values use 2022 data forward-adjusted to 2026 using BEA personal income growth estimates.

1. District of Columbia

Total number of top 1% filers: 3,355

Top 1% threshold: $1,156,664

Top 5% threshold: $444,318

Top 10% threshold: $294,501

2. Connecticut

Total number of top 1% filers: 16,917

Top 1% threshold: $1,147,898

Top 5% threshold: $393,418

Top 10% threshold: $257,312

3. Massachusetts

Total number of top 1% filers: 32,795

Top 1% threshold: $1,006,921

Top 5% threshold: $394,804

Top 10% threshold: $263,230

4. California

Total number of top 1% filers: 175,045

Top 1% threshold: $987,325

Top 5% threshold: $385,023

Top 10% threshold: $251,417

5. New Jersey

Total number of top 1% filers: 43,042

Top 1% threshold: $969,976

Top 5% threshold: $395,176

Top 10% threshold: $264,706

6. New York

Total number of top 1% filers: 91,840

Top 1% threshold: $959,562

Top 5% threshold: $331,196

Top 10% threshold: $220,737

7. Florida

Total number of top 1% filers: 105,101

Top 1% threshold: $956,449

Top 5% threshold: $313,641

Top 10% threshold: $205,567

8. Washington

Total number of top 1% filers: 35,597

Top 1% threshold: $903,303

Top 5% threshold: $392,339

Top 10% threshold: $264,137

9. Colorado

Total number of top 1% filers: 27,685

Top 1% threshold: $828,772

Top 5% threshold: $341,655

Top 10% threshold: $234,601

10. Wyoming

Total number of top 1% filers: 2,611

Top 1% threshold: $819,014

Top 5% threshold: $271,090

Top 10% threshold: $192,282

11. Texas

Total number of top 1% filers: 128,130

Top 1% threshold: $817,158

Top 5% threshold: $312,671

Top 10% threshold: $210,609

12. New Hampshire

Total number of top 1% filers: 6,796

Top 1% threshold: $787,677

Top 5% threshold: $333,275

Top 10% threshold: $234,391

13. Nevada

Total number of top 1% filers: 14,754

Top 1% threshold: $779,102

Top 5% threshold: $275,387

Top 10% threshold: $190,948

14. Illinois

Total number of top 1% filers: 56,794

Top 1% threshold: $774,921

Top 5% threshold: $310,232

Top 10% threshold: $214,480

15. Utah

Total number of top 1% filers: 13,991

Top 1% threshold: $758,582

Top 5% threshold: $297,309

Top 10% threshold: $208,697

16. Virginia

Total number of top 1% filers: 39,103

Top 1% threshold: $753,520

Top 5% threshold: $337,888

Top 10% threshold: $239,451

17. South Dakota

Total number of top 1% filers: 4,062

Top 1% threshold: $753,105

Top 5% threshold: $280,392

Top 10% threshold: $195,067

18. Montana

Total number of top 1% filers: 5,101

Top 1% threshold: $723,921

Top 5% threshold: $277,491

Top 10% threshold: $192,383

19. Maryland

Total number of top 1% filers: 29,040

Top 1% threshold: $721,949

Top 5% threshold: $324,191

Top 10% threshold: $233,906

20. Minnesota

Total number of top 1% filers: 26,423

Top 1% threshold: $718,773

Top 5% threshold: $305,755

Top 10% threshold: $215,612

21. North Dakota

Total number of top 1% filers: 3,431

Top 1% threshold: $717,271

Top 5% threshold: $281,188

Top 10% threshold: $198,217

22. North Carolina

Total number of top 1% filers: 46,525

Top 1% threshold: $716,423

Top 5% threshold: $300,452

Top 10% threshold: $206,036

23. Georgia

Total number of top 1% filers: 46,220

Top 1% threshold: $714,243

Top 5% threshold: $288,746

Top 10% threshold: $196,438

24. Tennessee

Total number of top 1% filers: 30,531

Top 1% threshold: $706,040

Top 5% threshold: $274,059

Top 10% threshold: $189,419

25. Arizona

Total number of top 1% filers: 31,872

Top 1% threshold: $705,747

Top 5% threshold: $287,644

Top 10% threshold: $199,573

26. Pennsylvania

Total number of top 1% filers: 58,541

Top 1% threshold: $695,889

Top 5% threshold: $288,848

Top 10% threshold: $201,279

27. Idaho

Total number of top 1% filers: 8,145

Top 1% threshold: $688,149

Top 5% threshold: $273,414

Top 10% threshold: $191,796

28. Nebraska

Total number of top 1% filers: 8,660

Top 1% threshold: $657,293

Top 5% threshold: $273,344

Top 10% threshold: $196,316

29. Rhode Island

Total number of top 1% filers: 5,224

Top 1% threshold: $653,932

Top 5% threshold: $280,017

Top 10% threshold: $201,394

30. Oregon

Total number of top 1% filers: 19,053

Top 1% threshold: $650,746

Top 5% threshold: $292,323

Top 10% threshold: $206,732

31. South Carolina

Total number of top 1% filers: 23,203

Top 1% threshold: $649,117

Top 5% threshold: $270,035

Top 10% threshold: $189,868

32. Kansas

Total number of top 1% filers: 12,643

Top 1% threshold: $648,255

Top 5% threshold: $269,777

Top 10% threshold: $191,545

33. Alaska

Total number of top 1% filers: 3,223

Top 1% threshold: $625,926

Top 5% threshold: $284,471

Top 10% threshold: $211,048

34. Vermont

Total number of top 1% filers: 3,123

Top 1% threshold: $620,224

Top 5% threshold: $265,634

Top 10% threshold: $189,257

35. Wisconsin

Total number of top 1% filers: 27,293

Top 1% threshold: $606,926

Top 5% threshold: $259,244

Top 10% threshold: $188,443

36. Delaware

Total number of top 1% filers: 4,726

Top 1% threshold: $604,432

Top 5% threshold: $272,439

Top 10% threshold: $197,995

37. Michigan

Total number of top 1% filers: 45,218

Top 1% threshold: $602,265

Top 5% threshold: $258,892

Top 10% threshold: $186,008

38. Missouri

Total number of top 1% filers: 26,898

Top 1% threshold: $602,032

Top 5% threshold: $255,721

Top 10% threshold: $182,770

39. Hawai‘i

Total number of top 1% filers: 6,472

Top 1% threshold: $601,551

Top 5% threshold: $267,839

Top 10% threshold: $195,562

40. Maine

Total number of top 1% filers: 6,618

Top 1% threshold: $601,038

Top 5% threshold: $257,831

Top 10% threshold: $184,546

41. Louisiana

Total number of top 1% filers: 18,593

Top 1% threshold: $593,101

Top 5% threshold: $242,862

Top 10% threshold: $174,298

42. Ohio

Total number of top 1% filers: 53,103

Top 1% threshold: $591,894

Top 5% threshold: $249,555

Top 10% threshold: $177,376

43. Oklahoma

Total number of top 1% filers: 16,106

Top 1% threshold: $591,698

Top 5% threshold: $243,416

Top 10% threshold: $174,169

44. Iowa

Total number of top 1% filers: 13,821

Top 1% threshold: $578,240

Top 5% threshold: $252,141

Top 10% threshold: $183,841

45. Alabama

Total number of top 1% filers: 20,185

Top 1% threshold: $574,000

Top 5% threshold: $244,251

Top 10% threshold: $176,453

46. Indiana

Total number of top 1% filers: 30,120

Top 1% threshold: $561,871

Top 5% threshold: $240,150

Top 10% threshold: $175,086

47. Arkansas

Total number of top 1% filers: 12,198

Top 1% threshold: $558,009

Top 5% threshold: $233,963

Top 10% threshold: $165,871

48. Kentucky

Total number of top 1% filers: 18,395

Top 1% threshold: $540,116

Top 5% threshold: $234,204

Top 10% threshold: $170,309

49. New Mexico

Total number of top 1% filers: 9,310

Top 1% threshold: $492,703

Top 5% threshold: $230,294

Top 10% threshold: $166,682

50. Mississippi

Total number of top 1% filers: 11,731

Top 1% threshold: $471,504

Top 5% threshold: $209,394

Top 10% threshold: $153,067

41. West Virginia

Total number of top 1% filers: 7,316

Top 1% threshold: $445,892

Top 5% threshold: $210,286

Top 10% threshold: $158,674

Methodology

IRS tax return data for 2022, the most recent year available, was segregated by state and adjusted using state-level personal income growth from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to estimate the income thresholds needed to rank among the top 1%, 5% and 10% of earners in each state in 2026. Values for the top 1%, 5% and 10% reflect individual tax return filers, not individual people or households. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.