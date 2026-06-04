How to pick the best vehicle for your road trip

Husky Liners reports on choosing the best vehicle for road trips, highlighting options like SUVs, pickup trucks and minivans for comfort, cargo space and fuel efficiency.

How to pick the best vehicle for your road trip

There's nothing quite like a road trip. Whether you're making a trek to a bucket-list national park, visiting family on the other side of the country, or venturing out on a romantic weekend getaway with your spouse, the open road offers unparalleled freedom—it's an experience that a quick flight can't match. You get to set the schedule, choose the stops, and dictate your route.

While road trips are universally loved, not all cars are ideal for long drives. Long hours behind the wheel, fluctuating road conditions, shifting weather, and a packed cargo area can quickly expose certain vehicles' weaknesses.

In this guide, Husky Liners breaks down what makes a good road-trip vehicle and highlights some of the best options available today. If you're an avid roadtripper considering a new-car purchase, read on to learn about the vehicles that will get you to your destination safely and comfortably, without spending your entire travel budget on fuel.

What Types of Cars are Best for Road Trips

When it comes to road trips, space, comfort, and efficiency are king. The best vehicles for long-distance travel typically fall into a few categories.

SUVs

Midsize and full-size SUVs are among the most popular vehicles for road trips. They offer generous seating, a sizable cargo area, exceptional visibility, and stout drivetrains for plenty of traction and passing power, regardless of the weather or terrain on your route.

Pickup Trucks

Whereas pickup trucks were once viewed as purely utilitarian, recent generations have proved how versatile, comfortable, and family-friendly they are. Today's trucks feature roomy interiors with luxurious, feature-packed infotainment systems to make even the longest drive enjoyable. All these amenities don't override the qualities that have made trucks desirable for decades, either. Expansive cargo areas and stout towing capacities make trucks ideal for hauling suitcases, campers, and outdoor gear.

Full-Size Sedans

While people don't typically think of sedans as the roomiest vehicles, full-size platforms deliver exceptional comfort, roomy interiors, top-tier ride quality, and unmatched fuel efficiency. If you're uncomfortable piloting a massive pickup or SUV, a full-size sedan is a solid road tripper.

Minivans

Minivans aren't always viewed as the coolest vehicles on the market. However, one road trip behind the wheel of one and you may change your tune. Hyper-flexible cargo areas and seating configurations make minivans exceptionally versatile. Third-row seats offer combined space for up to nine passengers, making minivans champions for large families.

Ultimately, the best road trip vehicle is one that balances all the features you value, including roominess, comfort, efficiency, and reliability.

A car trunk packed with backpacks, bags, and suitcases before a road trip. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lazy_Bear // Shutterstock

Considerations When Selecting a Car for Road Trips

When choosing a vehicle for road trips, you'll have to consider some specific factors. Road trips demand more from a vehicle than a basic daily commute—extended highway driving, heavy cargo loads, and unpredictable road conditions all require thoughtful planning. Here are some factors to prioritize when shopping.

Fuel Economy

Fuel costs add up quickly on a road trip. You don't want to blow your entire vacation budget on gas. Instead, invest in a vehicle with solid fuel economy to reduce overall travel expenses. Small-displacement gasoline engines, hybrid systems, and electric drivetrains are available across nearly all vehicle classes—even full-size trucks and SUVs.

Comfort

Comfort is key on a road trip. You might spend up to 10 hours a day in your vehicle, so you'd better select something with comfortable seats—supportive cushions, quality fabrics, and adjustable lumbar support are must-haves for long drives. Other options that aren't required, but are nice to have, include heated and ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and plenty of sound deadening to reduce ear fatigue.

And remember, comfort isn't just about the driver. Passengers should also have ample legroom and comfortable seating to stave off discomfort after hours in the car.

Cargo Space

Packing for a road trip typically means luggage, coolers, outdoor gear, and maybe even a pet or two. For this reason, it's important to select a vehicle with generous cargo capacity—flexible storage options and seating aren't a bad idea either.

For maximum convenience, look for a vehicle with:

Fold-flat rear seats

Underfloor storage compartments

Roof rack compatibility

Wide cargo openings, like full-size hatches, for easy loading

The more space you have to organize your cargo, the less cluttered the cabin will feel.

Ride Quality

Nothing makes a car ride less enjoyable than jarring, uncomfortable suspension. If a vehicle's ride quality is subpar, every bump, dip, and freeway expansion joint will lift you out of your seat and rattle your teeth.

Vehicles with well-tuned suspensions absorb these road imperfections with ease, reducing vibrations and notable bumps. Longer wheelbases can also play into ride quality, as they can produce a more stable, planted ride at highway speeds.

Reliability

The last thing you'll want to encounter on a road trip is a breakdown—slowing or completely halting travel progress. Choosing a vehicle with a strong reliability record and a widespread service network can provide peace of mind. Remember, finding replacement parts or competent mechanics will be much easier in a Toyota than in a Range Rover.

Dependable engineering, durable mechanical components, and easily accessible maintenance are all essential for stress-free travel.

Electric or Gasoline Car for Road Trips

Fuel type is another major debate among road trip rigs—namely, electric vehicles (EVs) versus gasoline-powered vehicles.

Electric vehicles offer impressive efficiency, rapid acceleration, and lower fuel costs. While most modern EVs can travel 250–350 miles between charges, EV infrastructure is still less developed than that for fossil fuels. Long-distance travel in an EV requires careful route planning to account for charging stations and durations.

Given the age of the technology, gasoline vehicles benefit from a much greater abundance of refueling stations than EV charging stations—plus, refueling takes only minutes, compared to hour-or-longer charge times.

Ultimately, the right choice boils down to your preferred travel style. If you're a Type A personality and an avid planner, an EV is a fantastic choice. However, if you prefer the flexibility of abundant and quick refueling, gasoline may still be superior.

Best Cars for Road Trips

With those considerations in mind, here is a look at some of the best gasoline-powered and electric options currently available for road trips. These models stand out for their combination of cargo space, comfort, tech, and utility.

Best EVs for Road Trips

Rivian R1T / Rivian R1S

Rivian quickly became a standout in the full-size EV landscape with the release of the R1T pickup and R1S SUV. Both models combine rugged durability with all-electric efficiency, making them ideal for adventure-focused road trips. With generous cargo solutions, like the R1T's unique gear tunnel, advanced driver assist features, impressive range, and a smooth ride, a Rivian SUV or pickup is an excellent option for EV road tripping.

Tesla Model X

As a staple of Tesla's lineup, the Tesla Model X has proven itself as a competent and practical EV. Strong range and rapid charging ensure more time is spent on the road, while cutting-edge technology keeps passengers entertained for the long haul. Where the Model X excels compared to Tesla's other offerings is its spacious cabin and available third-row seating, making it ideal for solo travelers to large families. Additionally, Tesla's expensive charging network makes the Model X one of the most practical EVs for road trips.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Looking for a pickup without a gas-guzzling V8? No powertrain is more opposite to a 5.0L Coyote than the fully-electric F-150 Lightning. The all-electric F-150 offers impressive range, strong towing capacity, and a spacious frunk (front trunk) for extra storage. For those seeking truck capability without frequent fuel stops, the F-150 Lightning is hard to beat.

Best Gasoline Cars for Road Trips

Chevrolet Tahoe / Chevrolet Suburban

Few vehicles match the interior volume of the Tahoe and Suburban. These staples of American road trip culture offer expansive cargo space, seating for up to eight passengers, and GM's iconic reliability. Available four-wheel drive and torquey powertrain options ensure both will have no problem navigating any of America's roadways, whether freshly paved highways or pothole-laden backroads.

Volkswagen Atlas

German engineering can be hit-or-miss. Fortunately, models like the Volkswagen Atlas may reinstill drivers' faith in Bavarian automakers. The Atlas provides three rows of roomy seating and user-friendly tech. Its smooth ride and generous cargo space make it a practical and comfortable highway cruiser.

Jeep Wagoneer

The Jeep Wagoneer is the brand's most unapologetically upscale model in recent years—possibly ever. Blending upscale interior design with substantial cargo room, the Wagoneer is well-suited for highway trips where comfort is a top priority.

Chrysler Pacifica

Out of all minivans, the Chrysler Pacifica is a top choice for family road trips. Its versatile Stow 'n Go seating and smooth ride make it one of the most adaptable vehicles for long-distance road trips. Need space for large items? The Pacifica has you covered. Need to stop at a campground and spend the night in the back? No problem.

Subaru Forester

While not the most spacious vehicle on the list, the Subaru Forester is a solid option for solo travelers, couples, or smaller groups. Whether road tripping to your bucket-list national parks, trekking across the Alaskan highway, or exploring Death Valley, the Subaru Forester's exceptional all-wheel drive and notorious reliability will get you to your destination without spending an arm and a leg on fuel.

Toyota Sequoia

Looking for truck-like performance but SUV-like interior space? The Toyota Sequoia is one of the best options on the market, sharing several characteristics of the Tundra while offering generous seating capacity, an optional hybrid powertrain, and solid capability on and off-road. Whether you're towing a trailer, trekking through mountain roads, or cruising long stretches of highway, the Sequoia is a solid choice.

Ram 1500

Everyone loves a luxurious half-ton pickup. The Ram 1500 is known for its refined ride quality, featuring one of the most comfortable cabins in the pickup segment, spacious rear seating, and a massive infotainment system. Optional engines like the Hurricane inline-six and the 5.7L HEMI e-Torque deliver respectable power numbers without sacrificing fuel economy.

Best Car Accessories for Road Trips

The right vehicle is only part of the equation when it comes to prepping for a road trip. Accessories can elevate your experience even further, keeping your interior comfortable and protected throughout your journey.

For starters, floor and cargo liners help protect your vehicle's interior from mud, sand, spills, and everyday wear and tear. Whether you're hauling a slobbering dog, snack-crazed kiddos, or dusty camping gear, these accessories keep cleanup quick and simple.

Other accessories that can improve the quality of your road trip include:

Cargo organizers

Hood protectors

Roof racks and cargo boxes

Seat covers

Coolers

Emergency roadside kits

Phone mounts

Sunshades

Protecting your vehicle's interior ensures it stays road trip-ready for years to come.

FAQs

Q: What Is the Best Type of Vehicle for Long Road Trips?

A: SUVs and minivans are typically ideal due to their space, comfort, and cargo flexibility.

Q: Are Electric Vehicles Good for Road Trips?

A: Yes, especially if you plan your route, taking into account charging stations and range. Most modern EVs offer long range and smooth driving characteristics, making them comfortable and competent road trippers.

Q: Do Pickup Trucks Make Good Road Trip Vehicles?

A: Definitely. Modern trucks offer spacious, feature-packed interiors and impressive ride comfort, making them well-suited for long hours spent on the road.

This story was produced by Husky Liners and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.