How to save on summer road trips

With air travel costs through the roof, many Americans are planning a summer jaunt closer to home. In fact, 64% of people are doing so, in what's being called a 'Road Trip Renaissance.'

But as the saying goes: Be careful what you wish for.

That's because auto costs are hardly cheap, either. Whether it's national average gas prices close to $4 thanks to troubles in the Mideast, or record prices for cars, or auto insurance premiums hitting new highs, drivers are being hit right in the wallet.

“Driving always peaks during the summertime, so it can be costly when gas prices are so high,” says Sean Tucker, managing editor at auto information source Kelley Blue Book.

That doesn’t mean your summer road trip has to be a budget-buster. But it does mean you’ll have to put some forethought into travel plans, and design a journey that fits your goals.

Current, a consumer fintech banking platform, shares a few expert tips to keep your summer road trip affordable — and enjoyable.

Be strategic about gas purchases. Gas prices are finally headed in a better direction. But the bill at the pump will probably still be shocking, which means you should do every little thing you can think of to reduce that total.

That includes choosing a destination that's not too distant; use AAA's Gas Cost Calculator to get a rough estimate of exactly what you're looking at. Also, make sure tire pressure is on point, avoid stations at highway exits that tend to soak tourists, and use services like GasBuddy to locate the best deals.

More tips from AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz: Opt for regular gas instead of premium, if it’s recommended for your vehicle; monitor your speed (fuel economy peaks around 50 mph for most cars); remove unnecessary weight from your trunk; and take advantage of fuel rewards programs at your preferred chain.

Avoid peak times. If your road trip takes place during the busiest summer travel times, and at the most popular spots, you're basically asking for bigger bills. Instead, look at off-peak travel — away from big holidays, preferably midweek.

First of all, that typically gets you lower hotel prices at your destination. But it's also when rental-car rates tend to be most affordable, on days like Tuesday or Wednesday. Even gas prices have 'peak' times, so try filling up on Sundays instead.

To avoid crowded tourist traps and explore under-the-radar locales that won't come with such a big price tag, you might want to try out AAA's TripTik planner.

Perform preventative maintenance. On a long road trip, cars can easily run into mechanical issues. What you don't want is to break down in unfamiliar territory, and be at the mercy of whatever the local repair shop wants to charge.

So make sure to do a tune-up beforehand, which should head off many potential glitches before they become more expensive to deal with. Says Tucker: “You might not even know when your car is driving 25% less efficiently, but certain mechanical problems are very cheap to fix.”

The costs of a once-over may very well be covered if it’s a relatively new car still covered under warranty and ongoing maintenance programs, or if it’s a certified pre-owned purchase where the dealer threw in free occasional check-ups.

Slash insurance premiums. One way to reduce car-related costs is to perform a review of your coverage — at least annually, but perhaps even twice a year, suggests Tucker. You can trim monthly bills by comparison shopping, raising deductibles, or lowering the coverage limit on damage or liability. Bundling with other policies, like home, can also lead to significant savings, in the order of 15%.

Keep in mind your family circumstances may have changed, which you can update with the provider; for instance, maybe your teenager has left for college and only comes home rarely, or has purchased his or her own car and no longer needs to be on your policy at all.

For rental-car insurance, do your due diligence beforehand, and find out which of your credit cards will cover you automatically. Choose wrong, and you could be on the hook for thousands of dollars.

Here’s a final, sneaky influence on car insurance: your credit record. If your score could use some improvement, consider using a secured charge card. Secured charge cards minimize risks of debt as you can only spend the amount of money available in your account, and your on-time monthly payments can help build your score. That could pay off in significant ways, because whether you realize it or not, auto insurers are looking closely at your credit score when determining risk and rates.

This story was produced by Current and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.