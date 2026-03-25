How to see Russell Dickerson, Tucker Wetmore, Melissa Etheridge & more at CMA Fest for free

If you're looking for free daytime entertainment during CMA Fest, we now know who will play the multiple outdoor stages in downtown Nashville from June 4 to 7.

Ashley Cooke, Carter Faith, Chase Matthew, Chayce Beckham, Dasha, Drew Baldridge, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Josh Ross, Lauren Alaina, Maddox Watson, Max McNown, Midland, Nate Smith, Priscilla Block, RaeLynn, Russell Dickerson, Tigirlily Gold, Tucker Wetmore and Vincent Mason are just some of the artists set for the Chevy Riverfront Stage.

In Ascend Park, Billy Dean, Blanco Brown, Canaan Smith, Craig Campbell, Greylan James, John Morgan, Melissa Etheridge, Pam Tills, Travis Denning, Ty Herndon, Tyler Farr, Uncle Kracker, and The War and Treaty will all step onto the Dr Pepper Amp Stage.

Meanwhile on the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, Caylee Hammack, Colt Ford, Drake White, Frankie Ballard, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, Shane Profitt and Walker Montgomery are set to play.

Atlus, Jacob Hackworth, MaRynn Taylor and Preston Cooper will all be on the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza, while the new Wrangler Remix Stage will make its debut inside Fan Alley.

You can explore the complete lineups and passes that include upgrades at CMAFest.com. You can check out the previously announced nightly roster at Nissan Stadium as well.

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