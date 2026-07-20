How to stop ‘summer spending creep’ from wrecking your budget

Between outdoor happy hours, music festivals, sporting events, trips out of town, and even rising air conditioning bills, there's a lot you may be spending your money on this summer. In the spring, PwC surveyed roughly 2,000 adults and found that Americans planned to spend more than $2,800 on travel. And a 2025 survey from Savings.com found that 35% of parents say summer is the most expensive season.

Some of that splurging could be happening without you fully realizing its impact on your savings goals.

"While many focus on budgeting during the holidays, summer can be just as dangerous to our wallets because spending arrives in smaller, less noticeable increments," Jonathon Merickel, wealth advisor at Savvy Wealth, tells Current, a consumer fintech banking platform. "The goal isn't to eliminate enjoyment but to be intentional. By recognizing these patterns before they take hold, you can enjoy the season while making meaningful progress toward your financial priorities."

Here are five ways to avoid your spending creeping up in the summer.

1. Put a name to your spending

Before you can determine if you’re overspending on nonessentials such as expensive food and drinks at the beachside restaurant or movie tickets, it’s important to put a system in place so you know what you’re spending on.

“It has always been programmed in our minds that summer is the season to live life to the fullest. That often means spending money on concerts, patios, and vacations,” says Sammie Guajardo, senior financial planner at Facet. “The more active you are, the easier it is to lose track of where your money is going.”

Distinguishing between essential expenses — such as your housing costs, debt payments, utilities, and groceries — and discretionary expenses like dining out and travel can help you stay organized as you try to curb your spending.

2. Avoid the ‘just one more’ effect

Even small purchases can add up quickly. Merickel recommends avoiding what he calls the “just one more patio drink” effect.

“Summer encourages spontaneous patio dinners and extra rounds of drinks,” Merickel says. “While each purchase feels small, they can collectively add thousands to your annual spending.”

You can apply this rule to many other types of spending. Buying one more book at the bookstore, throwing one more sundress in your cart, or snagging just one more carton of pricey strawberries at the farmers market can mean you’re suddenly spending much more than you initially meant to over time.

3. Think before you buy

Spontaneity can be a good thing — but typically not when it comes to spending. To combat overspending, think before you buy.

“Give yourself two minutes to consider whether a purchase aligns with your goals before swiping your card, ordering another drink, or booking a trip you haven’t saved for,” Guajardo says. “This can help you determine whether you’re spending for instant gratification or making a purchase that truly matters. Understanding the tradeoff between today’s spending and future goals can help you make more confident decisions.”

This can be especially important when it comes to pricier purchases, such as travel.

“Weekend getaways often expand beyond the hotel cost to include meals, gas, and activities,” Merickel says. “The key isn't to stop these trips but to plan ahead and build them into your budget so they don't derail long-term goals like retirement.”

4. Don’t underestimate your ‘normal’ expenses

The biggest budget leaks often come from “normal” expenses, Guajardo says. Air conditioning costs can spike in the summer, and grocery bills can rise if you’re hosting friends more often, for instance.

Small increases are expenses you can often plan for and manage. One way to do this is by saving a “summer fund” via a higher-earnings savings account so that you have funds ready to cover any extra costs during the high-spending season.

5. Be realistic and flexible

The key is to find a flexible approach to budgeting and seasonal spending that will actually work for you.

If you spend more time outdoors during the summer, consider pausing a gym membership or other subscriptions you’re not using, Guajardo says. Looking at expenses on an annual basis, rather than just monthly, can also help identify opportunities to cut back.

“Most importantly, be realistic about yourself and your spending,” Guajardo says. “Don’t try to reinvent yourself during the summer. If you usually have dinner and two drinks with friends, have one instead. If you prefer one big summer vacation without a strict budget, enjoy the trip and keep the rest of the season more low-key.”

She adds that summer spending should be a season, not a lifestyle: “The key is balancing the needs of your current and future self.”

This story was produced by Current and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.