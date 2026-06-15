'I Knew It, I Knew You': Taylor Swift returns to country's top 10

Taylor Swift has her first country top 10 since 2013 with "I Knew It, I Knew You."

The song from Toy Story 5 also makes history, becoming the first song by a woman to debut in the top 10 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. The only other time that's happened was when Garth Brooks emerged at #1 with "More Than a Memory" in September 2007.

"I Knew It, I Knew You" is currently at #8 on the tally, becoming Taylor's 19th country top-10, her first since "Red" made it to #7 in December 2013.

Starting with her career-launching hit, "Tim McGraw," in December 2006, she's landed 40 songs on Billboard Country Airplay, the most recent being "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" with Chris Stapleton, which made it to #23 in November 2021.

Taylor's time on the tally includes seven number ones.

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