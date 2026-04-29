'I Never Lie,' but I do forget: Why Zach Top almost missed the ACM noms for golf

Zach Top is the second-most nominated male artist at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards, news he almost missed since he was headed to the Masters golf tournament that day.

Luckily, his manager called just in time.

"I'm glad he caught me before we went out there," Zach says. "He called me that morning. I was literally about to get in the car and leave my phone at the house, and you can't have your phone or nothing. And he's like, 'We're up for five.' And I was like, 'Dang, that's amazing! What five are they?' And then he started making up dumb award names. I can't remember what they were."

Zach is up for male artist, album, single and song of the year for "I Never Lie." He'd get two trophies for song, since he's both a co-writer and the artist.

As for missing the nominations, Zach says there's a silver lining in that.

"They sneak up on me every time, because I know when the award show is, you know. I know when that date’s coming, but the nominations I always forget what day they're coming out," he explains. "So it's always a fun little surprise, catches me off guard, and it's fun. When we're up for a few, it's a nice little pick-me-up to start a day."

That's something Zach knows about, since he previously picked up the new male artist of the year trophy.

Tune in to see who wins Sunday, May 17, when the 61st ACMs stream live from Las Vegas via Prime Video.

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