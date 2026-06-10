If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay? Carly Pearce changes record labels

With Carly Pearce's fifth studio album on the horizon, there comes an unexpected change: The "I Hope You're Happy Now" hitmaker is changing record labels. She's leaving Blue Highway Records for BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

“Signing with BMG feels less like turning a new page and more like finding the best next chapter," Carly says. "I am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a team that truly hears my voice and matches my ambition. The horizon looks exactly how it’s supposed to."

Carly's new home at BBR/BMG makes her labelmates with Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Jelly Roll, among others. She's been with Blue Highway, formerly known as Big Machine, since the start of her career in 2017. Her current single is "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" with Riley Green.

The news comes on the heels of a busy week of CMA Fest, where Carly was a CMA Artist of the Day at Fan Fair X, hosted her fifth annual Carly's Closet benefit for the CMA Foundation and played the main stage at Nissan Stadium.

If that wasn't enough, she also performed at Billboard Live at Category 10 and Spotify House at Ole Red, as well as mentoring teens at Grammy Camp in Nashville.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.