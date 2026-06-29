If you're looking for encouragement, Gabby Barrett's 'In On It'

Gabby Barrett's focusing on faith in her first new music of 2026.

"If you're thinking of someone who's walking through a confusing season, send this to them," she posted on Instagram. "My new song 'In On It' is officially out now. This song is really about trusting God even when life feels confusing or heavy."

"I think we’ve all had moments where we’ve wondered if things are ever going to get better," she continues. "Sometimes faith simply looks like taking the next step and trusting that He sees the bigger picture, even when we don’t. I hope this song meets you right where you are!"

“Keep betting on a dream even when you can’t win on it," she sings. "Keep holding on when you’re way out on a limb on it … Lift up your hands and put an ‘Amen’ on it/ God’s got a plan even if you ain't in on it.”

The American Idol favorite recently sang "America the Beautiful" at NASCAR's San Diego Cup Series, before co-headlining Minnesota's Music on the Mountain on Saturday.

She heads out on tour with Parker McCollum July 24.

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