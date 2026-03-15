Interstate reopens after tanker explosion in Northern Kentucky

Interstate 471 reopened all lanes after a tanker explosion closed the road for hours on Friday night.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Kentucky — All lanes have reopened after a tanker explosion on Interstate 471 in Northern Kentucky on Friday night.

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News Center 7 previously reported that all northbound and southbound lanes on I-471 and Memorial Parkway would be closed for an undetermined period due to a vehicle fire.

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I-471 reopened just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management wrote in a social media post.

The Memorial Parkway Bridge has also reopened.

“Fire responders, city and county agencies, and regional partners worked diligently to reopen the highway in less than 24 hours. Campbell County thanks everyone involved for their quick response and hard work,” the social media post. “Please note these repairs are a temporary fix to safely reopen the roadway as quickly as possible.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said that while some paint peeled off due to the fire’s heat, the bridge inspectors found no structural damage, according to a social media post.

Explosion I-471 Kentucky (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet )

Contractors also repaved the portions of the road that were affected by the fire to make the surface new again.

KYTC said that these repairs are a temporary fix, and they plan to come back in the spring to complete a full resurfacing of the road, fix the barrier, and to replace highway signs.

We will continue to follow this story.

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