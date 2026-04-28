Investigation underway after 5 bald eagles found dead near Lake Michigan

Michigan DNR conservation officers are requesting assistance with any information regarding five deceased eagles that were located in Delta County’s Garden Peninsula April 3-17. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR’s Report All Poaching Hotline by calling or texting 800-292-7800. Tipsters may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

MICHIGAN — An investigation is underway after five bald eagles were found dead near Lake Michigan.

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The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a recent series of deceased eagles that were found in a single area between April 3 and April 17, according to a press release from the DNR.

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The eagles were found in the Upper Peninsula’s Garden Peninsula – a piece of land that extends south from Delta County and is bordered by Big Bay de Noc to the west and Lake Michigan to the east.

“We can confirm that the eagles did not die from natural causes, predators, or vehicle collisions,” said 1st Lt. Mark Zitnik, DNR Law Enforcement supervisor in Newberry, in a press release.

Eagles are protected in Michigan, and bald eagles are protected federally under the “Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.”

In addition to court costs, state penalties include fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 per eagle and reimbursement of $1,500 per eagle.

Federal penalties include a fine of $100,000, imprisonment for one year, or both, for a first offense. The penalties increase for additional offenses, and a second violation of the act is a felony.

The Michigan DNR is looking for anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation. Anyone with information should contact the DNR’s Report All Poaching Hotline by calling or texting 800-292-7800.

Tipsters who provide information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any individuals may be eligible for a cash reward.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local tribes are assisting with the investigation.

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