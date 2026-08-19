Investigation underway after inmate found unresponsive inside cell

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — An investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive inside their cell at an Indiana jail.

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On Sunday, Aug. 16, detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the Jackson County Jail to investigate after an inmate was found unresponsive in his jail cell.

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The initial investigation indicated that the inmate, 44-year-old Amuel A. Hall, had recently been arrested and had remained incarcerated in the jail until he was found unresponsive in his house area on Sunday around 10 p.m.

When jail staff found him unresponsive, they rendered first aid and contacted EMS and fire department personnel.

Hall was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation revealed that Hall was alone in his housing area when he became unresponsive.

There is no indication that foul play on the part of any other inmates or jail staff occurred prior to his becoming unresponsive, according to the ISP.

The results of the autopsy and toxicology tests are still pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

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