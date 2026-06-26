I-TEAM: Couple out of thousands of dollars after home builder fails to finish the job

Homeowners out thousands of dollars after they say contractor didn't finish their house

TROTWODD — Some Montgomery County homeowners say they’re out tens of thousands of dollars after hiring a home builder they claim never finished the job.

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The I-Team’s Consumer Investigative Reporter Xavier Hershovitz spoke to the couple about the builder. Documents show they’re not alone in their complaints tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Jessica and Jon Fugate were among the thousands in the path of the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.

“We just prayed, and you just felt this protection orb or bubble, whatever you felt God’s hand on you,” Jon said.

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Their home was one of the more than 2,000 in Trotwood damaged by the storm.

“Took us about a year to get everything back together, and then we started looking for land to build on,” Jessica added.

Their family decided it was time for a new start and found a property not far from their original home. They wanted to build their dream home and hired Pristine Custom Homes to do it.

“He was very patient, and he was going to allow us to do certain things that other builders weren’t going to do, and it seemed like a great, a great fit,” Jon explained.

Slowly, like any home project, their house began to come together, but then communication became a problem.

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