Rula reports that back-to-school anxiety is common but can indicate deeper issues. Students can manage it by establishing routines, seeking support, and identifying coping strategies.

Is it back-to-school butterflies or something deeper?

Back-to-school season can be a stressful time for students. As you think about navigating your class schedule, friend dynamics, academic pressures, and other responsibilities, it’s normal to feel a little nervous. If this happens to you, you’re not alone, and there are ways to feel better.

Feeling anxious at the start of a new school year doesn't mean you have a mental health condition. But if your anxiety doesn't go away and negatively impacts your daily life, it could be cause for concern. Around 30% of teens will experience an anxiety disorder at some point.

Rula explains how to spot the difference between back-to-school butterflies and an anxiety disorder so you know when to ask for help.

Key Takeaways

It's OK to feel nervous during back-to-school season. Often, these worries will subside once you get back to class.

Getting into a routine, connecting with friends, and learning some stress-management skills can help reduce back-to-school anxiety.

If your anxiety is so intense that it's making daily life difficult, talk to an adult you trust. They can help connect you with the support you need to feel better.

Common experiences with back-to-school anxiety

When summer vacation comes to an end, you might feel a little nervous about going back to school. You might wonder if you’ll like your teachers, who you’ll sit with at lunch, or if you’ll have any classes with friends. These worries aren’t unusual, and they’ll probably go away once you settle into your new routine.

However, for some students, back-to-school anxiety can be more intense, and they may need some help to manage it. If you’re experiencing any of the following, reach out to an adult you trust.

Sleep troubles: "Ever since I started thinking about the first day of school, I haven't been sleeping very much. When I do fall asleep, I have nightmares about being in class."

"Ever since I started thinking about the first day of school, I haven't been sleeping very much. When I do fall asleep, I have nightmares about being in class." Appetite changes: "No food sounds good to me anymore, not even my favorite things. I feel like throwing up whenever I think about going back to school."

"No food sounds good to me anymore, not even my favorite things. I feel like throwing up whenever I think about going back to school." Aches and fatigue: "For some reason, I keep having headaches, and I'm exhausted all the time. My dad took me to the doctor, but they couldn't find anything physically wrong with me."

"For some reason, I keep having headaches, and I'm exhausted all the time. My dad took me to the doctor, but they couldn't find anything physically wrong with me." Avoidance: "When I saw the back-to-school-night invitation in the mail, I threw it in the trash. The last thing I want to do is go anywhere near school before I absolutely have to."

"When I saw the back-to-school-night invitation in the mail, I threw it in the trash. The last thing I want to do is go anywhere near school before I absolutely have to." Reassurance-seeking: "Every day, I ask my parents to call the school office for a copy of my new schedule. They keep saying it's not ready yet, but I need to figure out which teachers I have."

What’s behind your fear of going back to school?

Some of the most common reasons you might be experiencing back-to-school anxiety include:

Academic pressure: Many high-achieving students experience intense pressure to maintain their grades. This can lead to burnout. Once summer break comes to an end, you may worry about facing that pressure again.

Many high-achieving students experience intense pressure to maintain their grades. This can lead to burnout. Once summer break comes to an end, you may worry about facing that pressure again. Bullying: If you've been the victim of bullying, you may worry about what the new school year may bring. It might make you anxious to anticipate encountering a bully on the bus, in the hallways, or in class.

If you've been the victim of bullying, you may worry about what the new school year may bring. It might make you anxious to anticipate encountering a bully on the bus, in the hallways, or in class. Mental health concerns: Severe back-to-school anxiety that doesn't improve once the school year starts could be a sign of an anxiety disorder or another underlying mental health concern.

Severe back-to-school anxiety that doesn't improve once the school year starts could be a sign of an anxiety disorder or another underlying mental health concern. School safety: School shootings are a public health crisis in the U.S., and gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens. Fearing for your safety at school could increase your anxiety.

If you’re experiencing anxiety related to the start of the school year, support is available. Reaching out to others — whether a parent, school counselor, or friend — can help you feel better.

Seven ways students can face back-to-school anxiety

You don’t have to let your back-to-school stress take over your mind. You can regain your calm and confidence as you enter the school year.

Consider these tips:

Get back into a regular routine. Before the school year begins, start going to bed at the same time and getting up early. This will help your mind and body adjust to the new schedule once classes start. Connect with friends. If you haven't seen your friends all summer, reach out to see if they want to get together before school starts. Spending time with friends can help you feel less alone at the start of a new school year. Take a school tour. You might not want to spend time in a school building during summer, and that's OK! But taking a tour before school starts can help you feel less anxious — especially if you're going to be in a new building this year. Create a list of things to look forward to. Think about the year ahead, and try to come up with a few things that you're looking forward to. Then, write them down so you can look at them when you're feeling anxious. Your list could include anything from joining a new club, taking a class that interests you, or getting to see your friends. Talk to your school counselor. If you're still feeling anxious once school starts, your school counselor can help. Their job is to help students manage emotions — including anxiety — so they can make the most of their education. They may offer individual or small-group counseling during the school day. Create an anxiety tool kit. Having a few go-to coping strategies can help you navigate anxiety in the moment. For example, breathing exercises can help you calm your mind and body. And no one will even know you're doing it! Ask for help. If you've tried to manage your anxiety on your own, and it's not getting any better, talk to an adult you trust. This could be a teacher, coach, or parent. Find a time to connect with them privately, and be honest about how your anxiety is affecting you. Let them know you'd like to explore anxiety treatment. A therapist or psychiatrist can determine whether you have an anxiety disorder and help you create a plan to manage back-to-school anxiety and other worries.

Clinician’s take

“Back-to-school anxiety is like a smoke alarm — if it only sounds at school, the issue may be in that environment,” says Brandy Chalmers, LPC “But if it keeps ringing everywhere, it may point to a deeper condition.”

This story was produced by Rula and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.