It's time to Deale with new music from Brothers Osborne

There's new music on the way from Brothers Osborne, and it has something to do with their hometown.

"1,030 days since our last full body of work. The wait is almost over," the duo wrote on Instagram Sunday. The post includes a montage of John Osborne and TJ Osborne exploring the place they grew up, with an atmospheric music bed in the background.

The clip starts with the siblings at Deale Volunteer Fire Department, then a Maryland Route 2 road sign. "Brothers Osborne: Deale, Maryland: Population 5,237" is emblazoned on video of a pier, presumably on Chesapeake Bay.

The number 20751 then appears over more footage shot on the water. It's the town's ZIP code. Then there's a view of a boat named The Wild Goose, with John and TJ heading out on the water.

While that's the extent of the info for now, it has indeed been just over 1,000 days since Brothers Osborne released their self-titled album on Sep. 15, 2023.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.