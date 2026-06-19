James Burrows, ‘Cheers’ co-creator and ‘Will & Grace’ director, dies at 85

CENTURY CITY, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Director James Burrows, winner of the Lifetime Achievement in Television Direction Award, poses in the press room at the 67th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 7, 2015 in Century City, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

James Burrows, the legendary television director and co-creator of ‘Cheers,’ has died.

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His family confirmed that Burrows died on Friday in a statement to People magazine. He was 85.

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“For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world,” his family’s statement said in part.

Burrows’s first job in television was directing episodes of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show.’

He went on to co-create ‘Cheers’ and directed all 246 episodes of ‘Will & Grace.’

As Deadline reported, Burrows directed the pilot episodes of some of the biggest sitcoms, including ‘Taxi,’ ‘Frasier,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘Two and a Half Men,’ ‘Mike & Molly,’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory.’

During his decades-long career, Burrows won 11 Emmy Awards, including five wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for ‘Cheers’ and ‘Will & Grace.’

He’s survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

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