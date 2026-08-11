Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are Ride or Die: Sugarland hits the road

Two years after going on the Take Me Home Tour with Little Big Town, Sugarland's getting back together to hit the road again.

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will kick off the 26-city Ride or Die Tour Oct. 1 in St. Augustine, Florida, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second album.

"Enjoy the Ride was such a turning point album," Jennifer reflects. "It literally catapulted us onto the ride of our lives with a carnival of hits and a life on The Road. We couldn't let its anniversary pass without marking it as something special with our fans, live and on tour!"

The 2006 album featured the hits "Stay," "Want To," "Settlin'" and "Everyday America."

"There is truly nothing more satisfying than the lights going up on the Sugarland stage and feeling our songs rumble out of the speakers," Kristian adds. "I'm excited just thinking about it and even more thrilled to be celebrating the anniversary of Enjoy The Ride."

The trek wraps Nov. 21 in Dallas. You can sign up for presales now at SugarlandMusic.com.

Jennifer just starred in the off-Broadway run of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, which she also wrote, while Kristian's been busy producing hits for Megan Moroney.

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