Jordan Davis and Nate Smith are on tap to play one-night-only free concerts

One Night Only: Jordan Davis (Busch Light)
By Stephen Hubbard

If luck is on your side, you could spend One Night Only with Jordan Davis and Nate Smith.

That's the name of Busch Light's intimate win-your-way-in concert series, which takes place later this year in Ohio and Utah. You can't buy tickets, and entering online is the only way to see the intimate, invitation-only free shows.

Jordan will play Aug. 26 in Columbus, while Nate's on tap Sept. 10 in Salt Lake City.

If you win, you'll get a ticket for you and a friend, with venue details to be revealed later.

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