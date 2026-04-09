June-like air on the way

DAYTON, OH — The cold is quickly becoming a distant memory across the Miami Valley. Temperatures returned to the middle 70s today, and we’re climbing even warmer into next week.

All indications are above normal temperatures will likely continue through the first 2/3rds of April.

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Sunday and Tuesday will be the two warmest days out of the next seven. Hitting 80 degrees is more typical of early June, but we should be able to accomplish that on both of those days.

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There will be chances for rain showers on Friday and again Monday through Thursday next week. However, these do not look like a washout type of forecast.

Just passing rain showers at times.

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