Keith Urban, Dan + Shay booked for 'GMA' Summer Concert Series

Keith Urban will kick off the 2026 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series July 10 on ABC, with Dan + Shay set to follow on July 31.

Keith released his new yacht rock covers album, flow state, on June 12, while Dan + Shay's new record, Young, comes out Aug. 21.

Stars from across the world of music, including rock band Sublime, R&B singer Coco Jones and K-pop star YEONJUN, will headline the shows, which take place at GMA's downtown New York City studio.

Look for more performances to be announced in the coming days. Here's the initial GMA Summer Concert series lineup:

Keith Urban: July 10

Coco Jones: July 24

Dan + Shay: July 31

YEONJUN: Aug. 7

Sublime: Aug. 14

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