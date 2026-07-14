The Kenny Chesney artifact that's too big for the Country Music Hall of Fame

The colorful bus from Kenny Chesney's "American Kids" video and the cover of The Big Revival album will be on display in Nashville the opening weekend of his new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The "American Kids" Bus Pop-Up Experience will take place in Walk of Fame Park, right across from the Hall, from Wednesday, July 22, through Sunday, July 26.

The exhibit Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward opens on July 23 and runs through June 2027.

Kenny and his friends hand-painted the bus back in 2014 for the video and album cover. There'll be photo ops in the park, prizes and games, all free and open to the public as part of the pop-up.

You'll also be able to print your own poster from Hatch Show Print. On opening day, museum visitors will be able to design their own paper version of the bus in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

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