Koe Wetzel can't put 'The Night Champion' to bed

Just two weeks after the release of his new album, The Night Champion, Koe Wetzel is adding five new songs to the collection.

“Anyone who’s followed me for a while knows I’m not very good at calling it a night,” he says. “With how much love the fans have been showing this album already – and knowing we had these additional songs we believe in just as much – we figured we’d go ahead and turn ’em loose while the night’s still young.”

“Magnet,” “Bad Decisions,” “Ronnie Ray,” “Rolling & Smoking” and “Meet You There” were written and recorded alongside the album's original 11 tracks.

The cover of the new five-song addition to The Night Champion features a photo of Koe's grandfather, Raymond Wetzel, with his Nite Champion hunting dog. It drops on Friday.

Meanwhile, Koe has a top-10 hit with Corey Kent and "Rocky Mountain Low," with his new single, "Hurts Like You," starting its climb.

Koe kicks off the North American leg of The Night Champion World Tour July 8 in Edmonton, Alberta.

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