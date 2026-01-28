'Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool' comes to Netflix April 22

Lainey Wilson spent Christmas Day performing on Snoop Dogg's Holiday Halftime Party, and it won't be her last time on Netflix.

The documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool is set to premiere on the streamer April 22.

"I couldn't be more excited that this documentary is going to be on Netflix," she tells Deadline. "This was such a special project to make, and I hope that folks who watch it see that no dream is too big and that staying true to who you are will always lead you exactly where you're meant to be."

The show "captures a pivotal moment in her career," according to the official release from Netflix.

Lainey's also been rubbing elbows with some other Netflix stars. She recently stopped by the Los Angeles set as Leanne Morgan shoots the second season of her eponymous sitcom. You might remember the Tennessee comedian also visited Lainey as she hosted November's CMA Awards.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.