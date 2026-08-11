Lainey Wilson's headed for Congress (the one in Mississippi)

Lainey Wilson will play for Congress as her last concert of 2026 — sort of.

The reigning CMA entertainer of the year will travel to Philadelphia, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, to raise money for Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music museum and performing arts center.

She'll do shows billed as An Acoustic Evening with Lainey Wilson at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The sets will take place at the Ellis Theater in Marty's hometown, where he's working to build a home for his extensive collection of country music artifacts.

Tickets are on sale now, though a quick look at availability seems to show it'll be good for fundraising but perhaps tough for the consumer, with balcony seats starting around $500.

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