Little Big Town's touring For the Art of It

Little Big Town's For the Art of It Tour (Live Nation)

Little Big Town's taking their Art on the road this fall.

"It's a dying art," the foursome wrote on their socials. "So we're keeping it alive the only way we know how — live, in a room with you. For The Art Of It Tour, this fall."

The trek derives its name from their album It's a Dying Art, which arrives Aug. 28.

The 26-show run starts Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, Florida, playing Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Chicago, before wrapping Nov. 22 in Toronto.

Advance sales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public Friday.

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