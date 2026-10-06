1 of 2 men accused of killing 32-year-old Dayton man in custody

DAYTON — One of the two men accused of killing a Dayton man in May is now in custody.
Daran Robinson was arrested on Oct. 1 and has been booked on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to online jail records.
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In August, warrants were issued for Daran Robinson and D’Vonte Robinson for charges in connection with the death of Andre Carpenter, according to a previous report.
32-year-old Carpenter was shot and killed in the early morning of May 5 in the 500 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue.
D’Vonte Robinson is currently not in custody.
We will continue to follow this story.
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