1 of 2 men accused of killing 32-year-old Dayton man in custody

DAYTON — One of the two men accused of killing a Dayton man in May is now in custody.

Daran Robinson was arrested on Oct. 1 and has been booked on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to online jail records.

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In August, warrants were issued for Daran Robinson and D’Vonte Robinson for charges in connection with the death of Andre Carpenter, according to a previous report.

32-year-old Carpenter was shot and killed in the early morning of May 5 in the 500 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue.

D’Vonte Robinson is currently not in custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

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