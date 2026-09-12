1 arrested for impaired driving during OVI checkpoint, saturation patrols in Miami County

1 arrested for impaired driving during OVI checkpoint, saturation patrols in Miami County

PIQUA — One person was arrested for impaired driving in Miami County on Friday night.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) held an OVI checkpoint on County Road 25A in Piqua from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

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A total of 380 vehicles were checked driving through the checkpoint.

No arrests were made during the checkpoint.

In addition to the checkpoint, troopers conducted saturation patrols from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday.

26 traffic contacts were made during this time frame, with citations issued for several traffic violations.

One arrest was made for impaired driving during the saturation patrols.

“At the end of the evening, our ultimate goal is just to educate motorists to do the right thing and make other arrangements if they are going to consume alcohol,” OSHP Lieutenant Jeremy Allen said. “There is no place for impaired driving on our roadways, and the public supports the efforts of these men and women out here tonight making their community safer.”

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