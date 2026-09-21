1 arrested on outstanding warrant after fight near Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a fight in Dayton over the weekend.

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Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of West Riverview Avenue on initial reports of a stabbing, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Dayton Police confirmed on Monday that this was investigated as a fight, and that no one was stabbed.

One person was found to have a warrant from an outside jurisdiction and was arrested on that warrant, according to police.

We will continue following this story.

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