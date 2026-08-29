CareFlight flies 1 to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was CareFlighted after a crash in Darke County on Saturday.
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Around 11:45 a.m., deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 118 and Hillgrove-Woodington Road on reports of a crash, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
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The crash involved two vehicles, according to the dispatcher.
One person was flown to a local hospital by CareFlight.
It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured or taken to the hospital.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
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