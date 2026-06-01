1 child dead, 2 others injured after car hits horse and buggy in Kentucky

1 child dead, 2 others injured in horse buggy crash in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — A child is dead, and two others are injured after a horse and buggy crash in Kentucky on Sunday.

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Kentucky State Police (KSP) said the crash happened in Carroll County, Kentucky. They did not give the exact location of the crash, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV.

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When troopers arrived, they discovered that a 44-year-old man was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima when he hit a horse and buggy containing three children, according to KSP officials.

Medics transported all three children in the horse and buggy to a children’s hospital in Louisville, WCPO said.

One of the children died, while two others are in critical condition, KSP officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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