1 in critical condition after dump truck hits bridge on I-270

COLUMBUS — One person suffered serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 270 West in North Columbus on Friday afternoon.

The Columbus Division of Police was called to a report of a crash on the I-275 W ramp to Interstate-71 South just before 2 p.m., according to our news partners, WBNS.

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The vehicle, a dump truck, hit a bridge on the interstate.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The I-270 W ramp to I-71 South was closed but has since been reopened.

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