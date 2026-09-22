1 in critical condition after reported gas leak in semi

COLUMBUS — A person has been hospitalized after a suspected carbon monoxide leak on Monday night.

Crews responded to the 6100 block of Collings Drive just before 9:30 p.m., according to our news partners, WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The individual went into cardiac arrest after carbon monoxide bottles inside a semi-truck began to leak, according to Columbus Battalion Chief Brian Barnhart.

The individual was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]