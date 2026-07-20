1 in custody, 2 hospitalized after stabbing

CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized after one person was in police custody after a stabbing in Cincinnati early Monday morning.

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Cincinnati Police officers told our news partners WCPO-9 TV that two people were stabbed in the 6400 block of Kennedy Avenue.

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One person is seriously injured and the second has injuries officers called “non-life-threatening,” but both people are expected to recover, police said.

Police said that one person is in custody, but did not provide information on whether that person would be charged.

Police did not provide details on what led up to the stabbing, or whether the victims and suspect knew one another.

CPD officers left the scene just after 7 a.m.

We will continue following this story.

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