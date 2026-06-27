1 in custody after crashing vehicle into pole in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is in custody after crashing a vehicle into a pole in Trotwood Saturday morning.

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Around 8:55 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Denlinger and Turner Roads on reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a pole, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The driver fled the scene, but was later located and taken into custody, according to the sergeant.

Medics were requested, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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