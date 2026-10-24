1 in custody after pursuit ends in crash on I-75 ramp in Vandalia

Photo from: Steven Nicodemus (via iWitness7)

MIAMI COUNTY/VANDALIA — A person is in custody after a pursuit ended in a crash on the ramp from Interstate 75 to Vandalia.

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The pursuit started at around 5:01 p.m. on I-75 southbound near 79 mile marker, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

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OHGO cameras show that the wreck occurred on the ramp from I-75 SB to Northwood Boulevard.

An OSHP dispatcher told News Center 7 that a Piqua Post OSHP trooper initiated the pursuit.

Steven Nicodemus, an iWitness7 reporter, sent photos and videos from the scene. Video shows Vandalia officers blocking off part off Benchwood Avenue. There was also a FedEx truck off the road.

Video also shows medics removing a person on a stretcher.

News Center 7 is working to determine what led to the pursuit.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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