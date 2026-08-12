1 in custody after rollover crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A person is in custody after a rollover crash on Interstate 75 on Tuesday.
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The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Needmore Road, according to a previous report.
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A vehicle made an improper lane change and hit another vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
One vehicle ended up on its side. Deputies and medics blocked the right lane on I-75.
At least one person suffered minor injuries.
The spokesperson told News Center 7 that deputies arrested a person with active warrants.
The crash remains under investigation.
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