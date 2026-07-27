1 in custody after theft suspect runs from police onto I-75 NB

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — One person is in custody after a theft suspect ran from police onto Interstate 75 in Miami Township.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:06 a.m., Miami Township Police responded to reports of a theft at a local Kroger, according to a Kettering Police and Fire Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect reportedly ran from police and ended up on I-75 northbound.

Miamisburg Police responded to assist and took the suspect into custody.

Medics are responding to the scene. It is unclear if the suspect is injured or not.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]