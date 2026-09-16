1 dead, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Darke County

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok creator was killed in a crash in Alabama.

DARKE COUNTY — One person has died and another hospitalized after a crash in Darke County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 4:03 a.m. at the 8000 block of Horatio-Harris Creek Road near Oakland Church of the Brethren, according to a previous report.

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When crews arrived on the scene, there was one vehicle that was discovered to be crashed, according to a spokesperson from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple occupants of the vehicle had been ejected.

One occupant was declared deceased at the scene.

Another was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

We will continue to follow this story.

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