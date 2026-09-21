1 dead, 1 injured; 2 detained after shooting at Riverside restaurant

Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

RIVERSIDE — A person is dead, and another was injured after a shooting in a Riverside restaurant.

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Riverside officers arrived at the Sonora Grill in the 5400 block of Burkhardt Road in response to a reported shooting, as previously reported.

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When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

One victim died at the scene. Medics transported another victim to a local hospital.

Riverside Police said that officers obtained a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

They found the vehicle and two people believed to be connected to the incident. They detained both people, police officials said.

Contact Riverside Police or Sgt. Safriet at (937) 233-1801 if you have any information about the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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