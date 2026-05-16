1 dead, 1 injured after early-morning shooting on Metro bus

CINCINNATI — One person is dead, and one other is injured after a shooting on a Metro bus early Saturday morning.

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Metro spokesperson Brandy Jones said in a statement shared with our news partners, WCPO-9 TV, that around 5:30 a.m., a fight broke out on a bus and ended in a shooting.

The bus was on Route 46 near Erkenbrecher Avenue and Dury Avenue in Cincinnati, Jones said.

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“No other passengers or the operator were injured during the incident,” she said. “We commend the swift actions of the bus operator in immediately alerting authorities, as well as the rapid response by the Cincinnati Police Department that led to the apprehension of the suspect.”

Cincinnati Police confirmed to WCPO-9 TV that they found one adult dead on the bus after the shooting. The coroner responded to the scene shortly after 8 a.m.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Police told WCPO-9 TV that they found a second adult nearby outside the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, suffering from what they described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators have not confirmed if they have anyone in custody in connection with the shooting.

“Violence of any kind will not be tolerated on our system,” Jones said in the statement. “The safety and security of our customers and employees is our highest priority, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone who relies on Metro services every day. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as the investigation continues.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department.

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