1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire breaks out near Harrison Twp. business; Shooter remains unidentified

Deputies said an argument led to gunfire, leaving two people shot, and one of them died.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near what used to be the old Barnsider Restaurant along N. Main Street in Harrison Twp. It’s now the Pregame Taphouse and Grille.

The business wrote in the comments of the Sheriff’s Office social media post the following:

Please be advised Pregame Tap House & Grille was close during this incident. This incident happen next door to Pregame not on Pregame property. The victim or shooters never came into Pregame. We send our condolences out to the family of the victim. — Pregame Tap House and Grille

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Deputies said they are working to find out what led to the gunfire.

Theresa Hayes works in Harrison Township just down the street from where the deadly shooting happened. “I didn’t hear about it until this morning on the news,” she said.

According to deputies, the gunfire started as an argument.

Chief Deputy Matt Haines said, “There was a group of people that had some sort of dispute in the parking lot. Several of them were armed with firearms.”

Haines told News Center 7 that things escalated and then turned violent, with one person in the group firing the shot.

“Although there were multiple people who were armed with pistols and rifles in the parking lot of this place,” Haines said.

Deputies responded to the scene after getting 911 calls about the gunfire from people driving by, from neighbors, and from people at the scene.

First responders arrived and provided first aid to the victim, but he died at the scene. Deputies said they learned that a person was shot at the location after that person showed up at a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

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Investigators said they don’t know what led to the gunfire or what the argument was about.

“I wouldn’t even know what it would be over, you know, as far as for somebody to be shooting each other, killing. So, it’s sad,” Hayes said.

According to deputies, the shooter took off before they arrived at the scene. They are still working to identify the shooter.

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