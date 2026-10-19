1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Montgomery County

A person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:40 p.m.:

A person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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The shooting happened at around 2:35 p.m. on Miller Avenue, according to Trotwood Police.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch initially told News Center 7 that a shooting was reported at the 700 block of Summit Square Drive which is near Miller Avenue.

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A Dayton Police Sergeant confirmed to News Center 7 crews on scene that one person is dead and another is injured after the shooting.

Trotwood Police is handling the investigation.

Trotwood Police told News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky that medics transported a man to the hospital. They don’t know how he’s doing.

“A second adult male was found deceased in a nearby vehicle,” said Captain Michael Molchan, Trotwood Police Department. “Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding both individuals.”

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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