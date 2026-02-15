1 dead, 1 injured after Valentine’s Day shooting on Ohio party bus

CINCINNATI — A person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting on an Ohio party bus on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to a shooting around 12:40 a.m. on E. 3rd Street in Cincinnati, according to our news partner WCPO.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and died at the scene.

Cincinnati Police identified the victim as Tobias Hood, 29, according to a police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting reportedly happened on a party bus in Downtown Cincinnati, WXIX TV and WLWT report. WKRC reports that they found Hood on the bus.

Officers arrested De’Angelo Robinson, 28, for the deadly shooting.

Online jail records show that De’Angelo Robinson is in the Hamilton County Jail, but do not indicate what charges he was booked for.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group