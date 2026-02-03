1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after area crash

FILE PHOTO: Police have released video of who they are calling a person of interest in the death of an Ohio dentist and his wife.

MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead, and another is seriously hurt after a crash in Middletown on Monday evening, according to Middletown police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened near Carmody Boulevard and Hook Drive just after 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Middletown police said upon arrival, they found one of the drivers had died on scene. Their identity was not immediately available.

The driver of the other car involved sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The two drivers were the only people inside the cars involved at the time of the crash, the division said.

The Middletown Traffic Unit and Butler County Severe Accident Reconstruction Team (START) were called to the scene to investigate this crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at (513) 425-7918 to speak with Sergeant Rogers or Officer Renner.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group