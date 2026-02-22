1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in area neighborhood

MIDDLETOWN — A person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in part of Middletown on Sunday.

Middletown officers responded just before noon to the 2100 block of Roosevelt Avenue on a reported shooting, according to a police spokesperson.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

A victim was pronounced dead at the scene while medics transported the second victim to an area hospital with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

Video and photos from our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, show the neighborhood surrounded by crime scene tape.

Middletown is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kristi Hughes at (513) 425-7733 or their dispatch center at (513) 425-7701.

Hughes is asking neighbors to review home security videos for any suspects or suspicious vehicles at the time of the shooting.

