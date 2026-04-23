1 dead, 1 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS — A person is dead, and another is injured after a wrong-way crash on an Ohio interstate early Thursday.

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The crash happened on Interstate 270 near Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS TV.

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A Chevrolet Cruze was going the wrong way on southbound I-270 when it hit an Audi A3 head-on, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Medics transported both drivers to a Columbus area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze died just after 1:30 a.m. at the hospital, WBNS said.

The sheriff’s office has not released their identity.

The crash remains under investigation.

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