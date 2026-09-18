1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-70

Two people were hospitalized after a rollover semi crash on I-70 Westbound that closed all lanes on Friday morning.

2 people injured, all lanes closed on I-70 WB due to semi crash

CLARK COUNTY — One person is dead, and two others were seriously injured in a six-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County on Friday.

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The crash happened around 2:22 a.m. in the westbound lanes just west of mile marker 48 in Mad River Township.

The preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol found that a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer traveling west lost control and struck the median concrete barrier.

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The semi overturned and came to rest blocking the westbound lanes.

The driver, Carl Koonce, 45, of Columbus, was not hurt.

A 2023 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer, driven by Vicky Arora, 34, of Jamaica, N.Y., was traveling west and struck the overturned trailer.

Arora’s semi then hit the median barrier, ejecting Arora over the wall onto railroad tracks beneath the overpass.

Arora died at the scene.

A 2025 Kia Sorento traveling west, operated by Richard Evans, 62, of Dayton, also hit the overturned trailer.

The Kia continued off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Evans and his passenger, Ronald White, 56, of New Lebanon, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Debris from the initial collision scattered across the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.

Three eastbound vehicles — two passenger vehicles and one tractor-trailer combination — were damaged after striking the debris.

None of the occupants in the eastbound vehicles reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.