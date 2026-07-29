1 dead, 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash on busy area road

BUTLER COUNTY — A person is dead, and two others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Tuesday night.

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Deputies and medics responded around 7:35 p.m. to the area of U.S. 127 and Eaton Mill Road for a three-vehicle crash, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

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An initial investigation reveals that a black SUV was traveling south on U.S. 127 when a silver Toyota failed to yield at the intersection and hit the SUV.

The impact caused the SUV to enter the northbound lanes of U.S. 127 when it was hit by a truck and trailer, Sheriff Jones said.

Medics pronounced a person dead at the scene. Two other people were transported for minor injuries.

The identity of the person who died has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

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