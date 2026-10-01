1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving semi, 2 pickup trucks, OSHP says

ADAMS CO. — A man was killed, and two others were injured after a crash in Ohio on Wednesday morning.

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State troopers from the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 7:25 a.m. to a crash in Adams County on Sept. 30.

The wreck involved two pickup trucks and a semi, according to OSHP.

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An initial investigation showed that a 33-year-old man was driving a 2025 Dodge Ram, pulling a flatbed trailer, on eastbound State Route 32. A 60-year-old man was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer eastbound on SR-32.

A 58-year-old man drove a 2001 Ford F-150 south on State Route 41. His truck had two passengers.

The Ford failed to stop at a red light at SR-32 and hit the Dodge’s trailer. The semi then hit the F-150, OSHP said.

Medics transported one of the Ford passengers, 53-year-old Matthew Taylor, to the hospital, where he died. The driver of the Ford F-150 and the passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

All three occupants in the Ford F-150 were not wearing seat belts, OSHP indicated.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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